Reschke, M. Lisa

BEAVER DAM-Lisa M. Reschke, age 47, of died on Saturday, Nov., 7, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.

The visitation for Lisa will be at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam on Friday, Nov., 13, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The funeral service will follow at the church on Friday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Paul Stratman officiating. Burial will be a Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wisconsin. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask if you choose to attend the funeral.

The former Lisa M. Herrick was born on Feb., 22, 1973 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to James and Elaine (Wollenburg) Herrick. She attended the Beaver Dam School District and worked at the Beaver Dam Hospital as a switchboard operator. Lisa was passionate about many things crafting, reading and gardening. She loved all animals and especially loved her cats. Lisa was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.