Reta N. Green, age 59, of North Freedom, peacefully passed on Monday, March 9, 2020, in her home surrounded by family and close friends. She was born on Sept. 16, 1960, in Savanna, Ill., the daughter of Robert and Frances (Buckwalter) Neuschwanger. Reta married Jerry Green on July 27, 1991. They settled on Happy Hill Road, North Freedom, Wis. where they lived with their son, James and their family dogs over the years. Reta attended college in North Dakota, Missoula, Montana, DeKalb, Ill. and Madison, Wis. pursing Teaching and Journalism. Reta worked in Physical Therapy offices in Sauk City and Lodi, Wis. Her most recent job was dear to her as she took care of lots of dogs at Pet Retreat on County Highway P. She and Jerry enjoyed traveling and vacationed in many beautiful places. Reta was truly a mother to all and her soul cast so much light onto the souls around her.