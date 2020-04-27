Reuben M. Callies, 86, Beaver Dam

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BEAVER DAM - Reuben M. Callies, age 86, of Beaver Dam, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Hillside Manor.

Reuben Merlin Callies was born in Columbus, Wis. on Oct. 28, 1933, to William and Minnie (Braatz) Callies. He attended St. Stephen’s School in Beaver Dam.

As a young man, Reuben worked on his brother’s farm where he acquired many of the skills he would put to use later in his life. On April 11, 1953, he married Rose Anne Rechek. They lived in Calamus Township and started their family. In 1968, Reuben and Rose Anne bought their own farm on the northside of Beaver Dam. There they raised their eight children and created their own personal paradise.

After many years of farming, Reuben changed his focus to landscaping materials and became known as "the Bark Man." With his trademark pinstriped bibs, he spent most spring and summer days sitting in his tractor, ready to load the next customer with mulch.