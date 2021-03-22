Reusch, Walter

BARABOO—Walter Reusch, age 100, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the VA Hospital in Madison. Walter, son of Frank and Ida (Eschenback) Reusch, was born Nov. 29, 1920, in Merrimac. He was a graduate of Sauk Prairie High School. Walter proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from Dec. 10, 1942, until his honorable discharge on Nov. 22, 1944. He was united in marriage to Marjorie Marie Thurow; she preceded him in death on Oct. 3, 1961. Walter was a lifelong farmer in the Merrimac area. On Aug. 14, 1964, he was united in marriage to Delores Ruth Owens; she preceded him in death on Oct. 26, 2004. Walter loved the outdoors, especially traveling and hunting.