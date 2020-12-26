Reuter, Russell C. "Russ"

COLUMBUS/GREEN BAY - Russell C. "Russ" Reuter, age 56, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at his home. He was born on Nov. 11, 1964, in Janesville, and was adopted by Roland and Marjorie (York) Reuter. He graduated from Columbus High School. Russ was musically talented. He beautifully played the piano for many years and was a member and judge in the Madison Drum & Bugle Corp. Russ also worked with many other marching bands as a choreographer. He was self employed as an independent hair stylist.