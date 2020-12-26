Reuter, Russell C. "Russ"

COLUMBUS/GREEN BAY - Russell C. "Russ" Reuter, age 56, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at his home. He was born on Nov. 11, 1964, in Janesville, and was adopted by Roland and Marjorie (York) Reuter. He graduated from Columbus High School. Russ was musically talented. He beautifully played the piano for many years and was a member and judge in the Madison Drum & Bugle Corp. Russ also worked with many other marching bands as a choreographer. He was self employed as an independent hair stylist.
Survivors include his longtime companion, Norm Vojtech of Green Bay; mother, Marjorie Reuter of Columbus; two sisters, Betsy (George) Gorham of Portage and Deanne Reuter of Cambridge; two brothers, John Reuter of Columbus and Major David Reuter of Tampa; three nephews, Benjamin Reuter, Matthew Reuter and Ian Werner; great-niece, Taylar; great-nephew, Jordan; aunts, uncles other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, "Rollie," in 1999. A private family service will be held. Interment will be in Okeeg Cemetery, Danville, Town of Elba. We encourage you to share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus (920) 623-5850
