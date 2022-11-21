Jan. 2, 1930—Nov. 18, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Rev. Gustav E. Kasten, 92, formerly of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Friday, November 18, 2022 at his daughter’s home in Racine, Wisconsin.

A visitation for Rev. Kasten will be at Harmony Baptist Church in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wisconsin on Monday, November 28, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Peter Ostrander officiating. Interment will take place at East Lowell Cemetery.

Gustav Eli was born on January 2, 1930 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to Eli Gustav and Selma Louise (Volkmann) Kasten. On June 8, 1962, he was united in marriage with Sharon Rae Howarth in Perry, Iowa.

Gustav served his country in the United States Army from 1950 – 1953 as a bridge engineer. In 1964, Gustav and Sharon were commissioned as missionaries to the Philippines with Association of Baptists for World Evangelism where they served for 29 1/2 years in Northern Luzon working with the Bontoc Tribal people. While they were there, they established 3 churches and Gus also assisted in teaching at Fundamental Baptist Bible Training Institute in the town of Bontoc where they lived.

In addition to his love for God and his family, Gus enjoyed trains and stamp collecting. He could tell you many facts about trains and their history. He was so excited to see the Big Boy train locomotive in person when it came through Racine County. From boyhood, he was an avid stamp collector and enjoyed talking about the history associated with the various stamps in his collection.

Survivors include his daughter Elizabeth (Raymond) Olson of Racine; grandchildren: Adam Olson, Sarah (Jared) Baergen, Deborah (Kyle) Mac Dougall and Phillip Olson; great grandchildren: Violet, Calvin and Theo Mac Dougall and Oliver and Wendy Baergen; brother and sister-in-law Rev. Gerald (Peg) Howarth and sisters-in-law Melba Wright and Pat Howarth. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, in laws, wife Sharon in 2020, infant sons William and George Kasten, brothers Robert and Walter Kasten and sister Laura Kasten; brothers-in-law Ronald Howarth and Bruce Wright.

If desired memorial donations may be made to: Harmony Baptist Church in Beaver Dam.

