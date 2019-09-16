BEAVER DAM - Rev. Paul Winston Lindau, age 88, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Paul was born in Red Wing, Minn., on July 1, 1931, the son of Gottfried and Stasia (Holmstrom) Lindau. On June 12, 1954, he was united in marriage to Joanne Runez in White Bear Lake, Minn. He was a member of First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam, where he served as Visitation Pastor until retirement. Prior to that, Paul served as a pastor in Germany, Iowa, California, and Washington, and was also Chaplain for the American Embassy in Germany. A talented artist, Paul enjoyed painting, and he also spent his free time fishing and golfing.
Paul is survived by his children, Kym Lindau of Ore., and Sue (Tom “Dusty” Szewczyk) Lindau of Beaver Dam; grandson, Cody Lindau; sisters-in-law, Trudy Lindau of Clovis, Calif., Nancy Lindau of Minneapolis, Minn., and Bev Carlson of Beaver Dam; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joanne; son, Mark Lindau; brothers, James, Phil, and John; sister, Jean; and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Paul will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at First Ev. Lutheran Church, 311 W. Mackie St., Beaver Dam, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m., with Revs. Jim Wendt and Tim Knipfer officiating.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences, or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
