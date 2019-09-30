COLUMBUS—Rev. Samuel Batt, age 98 died on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Home Again Assisted Living in Columbus. He was born on Jan. 18, 1921, in Laurel, Mont., the son of David J. and Katherine (Neibauer) Batt. He attended public schools and earned a B.A. from University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Wash. in 1943. He graduated from Evangelical Theological Seminary in Naperville with a Master of Divinity degree. He was married to Minerva Meyer Diekvoss on Dec. 28, 1946, in Naperville. He served 40 years of ministry at Wood Dale, Dixon Grace, Villa Park Calvary, Barrington Salem and Chicago East Side, all in Illinois. Rev. Batt was active on the conference boards including Christian Education, Pensions, Ministry, United Methodist Foundation and Council on Ministries. He was Clergy Delegate to eight General Conferences and four Jurisdictional Conferences of the Evangelical United Brethren and United Methodist Churches and served on the Board of Trustees at Evangelical Theological Seminary. The couple retired to Columbus where they were active in local church and community. Rev. Batt was Pastor of Visitation for the Sun Prairie United Methodist Church and was a volunteer at the Colonial Club Senior Activity Center in Sun Prairie. He was a member of the Columbus Kiwanis Club, the Columbus Country Club and a member of bell and community choirs. Rev. Batt was past president of the Columbus Public Library board of directors and was a school tutor and volunteer for English as a second language for the Columbus Literacy Council. Survivors include his wife, Minerva of 72 years; two daughters, Phyllis (Jeffrey) Jackson of Elkhorn, Neb. and Janis Batt of St. Paul, Minn.; granddaughter, Catherine (Matthew) Bosley; great-grandsons, Kobe and Jackson; great-granddaughters, Madison and Luella Bosley of Gretna, Neb.; sister-in-law, Barbara Meyer of Ripon; nieces, nephews, clergy colleagues and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister; brother, John; and grandson, Christopher Jackson. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the COLUMBUS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Columbus. Rev. Kim Brumm and Rev. Jim Cotter will co-officiate. Inurnment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ripon at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Jensen Funeral & Cremation and from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Columbus or Sun Prairie United Methodist Church or a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
You have free articles remaining.
Columbus 920-623-5850
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)