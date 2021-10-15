Revas, Christina R.

FOND DU LAC - Christina R. Revas, 53, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at St. Agnes Hospital, after a long bout with cancer. She was born Dec. 5, 1967, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Ignas and Helen (Birthstone) Revas. Christina worked many years for Rayovac in Portage. She enjoyed going out to eat, playing cards, weekend getaways with friends, and loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her significant other, Mark Winter; her son, Rion Winter of Fond du Lac; sisters, Teresa (Tony) Chira of Wood Dale, Ill., and Donna Cummings of Portage; niece, Sara Chira; and nephews, John Cummings and Jacob Cummings. She was known as Auntie Chrissy to her second family, Grandma Penny Pine, Glen and Michelle Podoll and their sons, Jeremy and Jason, all of Coloma. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandmother, Theresa Tolusas; and her uncle, Joe Tolusas.

At Christina's request, there will be no services and cremation has taken place.

