MADISON - Reverend James Hill, age 76, of Madison, Wis. passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
A Memorial funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Matt Gehrke officiating. Visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m.
Jim was born Jan. 26, 1943, in Webster City, Iowa, the son of James and Rosina (Haglund) Hill. He had served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970 and was stationed in Vietnam. He was ordained in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in 1978. He served churches in De Smit, S.D., Mazomanie, Wis., Dodgeville, Wis., Evansville, Wis., Globe, Ariz., Mesa, Ariz., Capron, Ill., and Sturgeon Bay, Wis. until he retired in 2008.
You have free articles remaining.
Jim is survived by a son, Matthew Hill; a daughter, Heather (Jeff) Hoefen; a brother, Gene (Deb) Hill; sisters, Cheryl Russell, Jan Coenen and Joyce (Ronald) Davis; a grandchild, Parker; a special friend, Betty Heller-Hobbs; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a stepfather, Robert Russell and nephew, Bradley McDannel.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells.
The PICHA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)