Reverend Monsignor Orra Charles Schluter, 75, Baraboo

BARABOO - Reverend Monsignor Orra Charles Schluter, 75, of Baraboo, entered eternal life on February 16, 2020, at the age of 75, at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was born on February 4, 1945, in Fort Knox, Kentucky, and is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Frances (Ellison) Schluter and sister-in-law, Patricia.

After attending St. Joseph Parish Catholic Grade School, Baraboo, Wisconsin, Msgr. Schluter attended public High School in Baraboo. He started his collegiate studies at Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History. He studied for a master's degree in history at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He attended St. Francis Major Seminary, Saint Francis, Wisconsin, where he earned a Masters in Divinity in Theology. Msgr. Schluter was ordained to the sacred priesthood by The Most Reverend Cletus F. O'Donnell, Bishop of Madison, on May 26, 1978 at St. Raphael Cathedral, Madison. He received Papal Honors through Investiture as a Prelate of Honor (Monsignor) on May 20, 2005. Msgr. Schluter was a Veteran of the United States Army serving his country from 1968 to 1970.

