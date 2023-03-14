May 29, 1941 – March 10, 2023

BARABOO—Rex Allen Getschman, age 81, of Baraboo, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Rex was born May 29, 1941 in Baraboo, the son Rodney and Jessie (Bauer) Getschman.

Rex graduated from Baraboo High School in 1962 and attended University of Wisconsin Platteville where he received a degree in Education. He moved to New Mexico to begin his teaching career on the Navajo Indian Reservation. Then in 1987, the Department of Interior recognized him as teacher of the year.

“In his downtime”, Rex became involved in the Albuquerque Theater Guild where he was an actor, a lead actor, and the director.

After retiring from teaching, Rex moved back to Baraboo in 1996, where he enjoyed his hobbies of gardening and stamp collecting. He became involved with the B.P.O. Elks Lodge #688, where he was the Lodge Chaplain for many decades. Having a passion for history, Rex became the lodge historian, and was dedicated in collecting, creating and organizing volumes of archives filled with documentation and pictures of the historic Baraboo Elks Lodge. In addition, he was also a member of the North Freedom United Methodist Church.

Rex was preceded in death by his parents; four siblings: Rodney, Jr., Donald, Glen (Janet), Ray (Kay); and brother-in-law, James Standiford. Survivors include his sister, Helen Standiford; and nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at North Freedom United Methodist Church, 303 E. Walnut St., North Freedom, with Pastor Carol Quinn officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. An Elks memorial service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Interment will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery, North Freedom. A luncheon at the B.P.O. Elks Lodge #688, 401 Oak St., Baraboo, will follow the burial.

The family would like to thank the First Responders and the staff at SSM Hospitals for the care given to Rex. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.