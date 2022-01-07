Reynolds, Robert LeRoy

BARABOO – Robert LeRoy Reynolds, age 54, of Baraboo, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, due to an aortic aneurysm. Robert was born on Feb. 24, 1967, in Madison, the son of Robert and Sandra (Feltz) Reynolds.

Robert lived most of his life in Madison, with the exception of living in Texas for 10 years. Most recently, he was employed as a delivery driver for FedEx.

Survivors include his mother, Sandra Hayes; two sisters, Renee (Troy) Rice and Becky Reynolds; and other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A celebration of Robert's life will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the ESQUIRE CLUB, 1025 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.