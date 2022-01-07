 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reynolds, Robert LeRoy
0 entries

Reynolds, Robert LeRoy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO – Robert LeRoy Reynolds, age 54, of Baraboo, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, due to an aortic aneurysm. Robert was born on Feb. 24, 1967, in Madison, the son of Robert and Sandra (Feltz) Reynolds.

Robert lived most of his life in Madison, with the exception of living in Texas for 10 years. Most recently, he was employed as a delivery driver for FedEx.

Survivors include his mother, Sandra Hayes; two sisters, Renee (Troy) Rice and Becky Reynolds; and other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A celebration of Robert's life will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the ESQUIRE CLUB, 1025 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.

Reynolds, Robert LeRoy

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The Biden plan for electric vehicles

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News