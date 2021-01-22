Rhode, Carol J.

PARDEEVILLE—Carol J. Rhode, 87 of Pardeeville, Wis., passed away unexpectedly Jan. 18, 2021 at Meriter Hospital after a brief illness. She was born Aug. 20,1933, the first of five children to Walter and Helen Kaiser.

In her youth, the family moved frequently as her parents sought employment during the Depression. They landed in Pardeeville where she attended high school and she found a home and, most importantly, the love of her life, Earl. They were married on Valentine’s Day 1953 and were blessed with two sons, Randy and Tim, who they raised in a succession of homes in Milwaukee, Brookfield and Sun Prairie before returning in their retirement to Pardeeville. They spent many happy winters in Naples, Fla..

Family and faith were most important to mom. She absolutely loved her husband, kids, grandkids and great-grandsons. She remained close and loving with her siblings throughout her life. Mom had many wonderful friends. She also loved laughing, sunshine, water, dressing impeccably, reading and dinner and a cocktail with good friends. She and Earl enjoyed a wonderful and exciting journey together. They were fortunate to travel widely and often. On her deathbed she said “I’ve had the best life I could imagine”.