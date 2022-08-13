Rhonda Schwark

Dec. 24, 1970—Aug. 10, 2022

BROWNSVILLE—Rhonda Lynn Schwark, age 51, of Brownsville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at SSM St. Agnes Hospital, Fond du Lac, WI.

Rhonda was born on December 24, 1970, daughter of Ronald and Nancy (Gillen) Haima. She was baptized on March 21, 1971, at Rosendale Lutheran Church and confirmed in 1985, at County Line Lutheran Church in Markesan. Rhonda attended Friesland Elementary School and Cambria-Friesland Middle/High School, graduating in 1989.

Rhonda attended UW River Falls College graduating in 1993, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture Business and minor in Animal Science. She was united in marriage to Reuben Schwark on December 11, 1993, at County line Lutheran Church.

Rhonda has been employed with Quad Graphics for over 26 years. Her love for animals encouraged her to spend time volunteering at Sandi Paws Rescue.

Rhonda is survived by her loving husband, Reuben Schwark; two children: Cody Schwark and Nicole (Paul Ziegler) Schwark; special pets: Shadow and Trudy; brother, Randall (Lynn) Haima; nieces and nephews: Cassandra (Matt) Voss, Valerie (Chris) Terpstra, Josh (McKenzie) Haima and Douglas Haima; sister, Pamela (Randal) Beek; nieces and nephews: Trista Recore, Albray (Keith) Hobson and Zach (Nikki) Beek; parents, Ronald (Nancy) Haima; mother-in-law, Doris Schwark; brother-in-law, Robert (Jeanette) Schwark; nieces, nephews: Kayla (Jeremi) Haack, Marissa Waschow, Tasha (Connor) Winzenried, Austin Emry; sister-in-law, Barb Schwark; brother-in-law, Roger (Cheryl) Schwark; nieces, nephews: April (Cody) Doucette, Ben (Dorothy) Schwark, Brandon (Lauren) Stebbins, Allison (Kyle) Schwark, Abbigail (Brandon) Schwark; sisters-in-law: Beverly Schwark and Becky (Barry) Hoewisch; and nephews: Bryan and Brady Hoewisch.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Wayne Schwark.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S. Main Street, Rosendale, WI and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at church.

A funeral service for Rhonda will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at church with Rev. Kimberly Stowell officiating. Burial will take place at Rosendale Cemetery.

