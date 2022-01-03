Ribbke, Robert H.

REEDSBURG—Robert H. Ribbke, age 83, of Reedsburg, died on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Our House Senior Living in Reedsburg. He was born on Dec. 6, 1938 in the Town of Excelsior, Sauk County, the son of Walter and Martha (Voss) Ribbke. On April 30, 1983, he was married to the former Judith M. Farr. Bob was a lifelong area farmer. He enjoyed watching the birds, gardening, working in the flower beds, his farm dogs, fishing, working in the fields and tending to the livestock, woodworking, helping to build for others, square dancing and spending time with his family. He was a lifelong member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rock Springs.

Survivors include his wife, Judy; nine children, Scott Ribbke, Joseph (Carolyn) Farr, David (Natalie) Ribbke, Joanne (Mike) Beda, James (Elizabeth Cheaney) Farr, John (LuAnne) Farr, Charles “Mike” Ribbke, Candace (Curtis) Swartz and Sean Ribbke; nineteen grandchildren; two sisters, Darleen (LaVerne) Harms and Kathryn (Arthur) Janzen; one brother, Allan (Tia) Ribbke; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.