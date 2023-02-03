COLUMBUS/ LAND O’ LAKES—Rich Brouillard, age 68, passed away on January 22, 2023, due to complications from injuries sustained in a snowmobile accident. A Celebration of Life in remembrance of Rich will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 12:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at SAVANNA OAKS COMMUNITY CENTER in Fall River. Memorials in remembrance of Rich may be made to Chetek-Weyerhauser Scholarship Foundation, 1001 Knapp Street, Chetek, WI 54728, Columbus/Fall River Food Pantry, 125 Dickason Blvd., Columbus, WI 53925 or Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, PO Box 290, Waterloo, WI 53594. We encourage you to share your online condolences with Rich’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com
