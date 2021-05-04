Rich, Ida Louise "Lou" (Manley)

BARABOO - Ida Louise "Lou" (Manley) Rich, age 96, of Baraboo, passed away on May 1, 2021, in Baraboo, Wis. Lou was born on May 28, 1924, in Loraine, Texas, to William James Elbert Manley and Myrtle Lee (McDugald) Manley. The family moved to San Angelo in 1940. She married Ronald “Ron” Adrian Rich of Hillsboro, Wis., on Christmas Eve 1944 while he was stationed at Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas, where he served as a meteorologist. Ron passed on April 11, 1994.

On her way to school every day, Lou passed a house with a mean rooster that would go after them. She and her sisters had to run for a block to evade the menace. Their farm was a modest one, where a rare treat for the kids was a half stick of gum. More often, it was biscuits and syrup, which apparently got old for a little kid. She also remembered a large, smooth rock down the road where they often went to play.

Lou contracted polio as a child. She described laying in a bed with many of the disease's ugly symptoms for weeks on end. At one point her family put her in a back bedroom and waited for her to die. Instead, she got well. She often told the story with a little laugh and a smile, as if to say, “How about that!”

One of her favorite activities as a girl was to go fishing with her dad in the small streams in the San Angelo area.