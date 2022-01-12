Rich, Shirley E. (Jopp)

BARABOO - Shirley E. (Jopp) Rich, age 85, of Baraboo, passed away on Jan. 9, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born on Aug. 24, 1936, in Baraboo. She married Lyle Rich in 1960, and they farmed for 25 years. After retiring from farming, she worked at Walmart for 18 years.
She leaves behind her son, Brian (Mary) Rich; daughter, Lori (Daniel Collins) Cook; grandchildren, Krystal, Dezarae, Airianna, Patricia, William, and Connie; great-grandchildren, Ayrlynn and Belle; sisters-in-law, Carol Jopp and Yolanda Ewert; as well as several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Elma (Hoff) Jopp; husband, Lyle; three brothers; a sister; and several nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 21 at REDLIN-ERTZ FUNERAL HOME, Baraboo. Visitation will be from 1 p.m.-2 p.m., with a service starting at 2 p.m.
