Richard A. "Rick" Miller, 62, Waterloo

WATERLOO - Richard A. “Rick” Miller, 62, of Waterloo, passed away suddenly on March 13, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
Rick was born on Oct. 16, 1957, in Beaver Dam, Wis., the son of Walter “Bud” and Margaret Miller.
Rick is survived by his sister, Barbara Miller; brothers, Steve (Margaret) Miller and John (Mary) Miller of Beaver Dam; sister-in-law, Diane Miller of Florida; Special friends, Katy and Jimmy Caron, Josh Ludlow, Greg Bowers, Steve and Terry Sauer. He is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Miller; and nephew, Jerry Miller.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Katy Caron for everything she did for Rick. Thank you to his friends for their support and friendship.
A Celebration of Rick’s Life will tentatively be held at the MT Bar, in Waterloo, on May 3, 2020, starting at 1:00 p.m.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com
