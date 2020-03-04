Richard Alan Olsen, Janesville

JANESVILLE - Richard Alan Olsen passed away Jan. 17, 2020, at St. Elizabeths home in Janesville, Wisconsin, from brain and lung cancer. He put up quite a fight. He lived a year and a half longer than what was expected. He was very good bowler in his younger years.

He leaves behind a son, Michael (Tracy) Olsen and two granddaughters. His mother Eleanor Olsen of Elroy, his companion Sandy, her two children Aaron and Amber; granddaughter, Mckenna; all of Kenosha; brothers, Larry (Sue) Olsen, of Kenosha; Steve Olsen, of Elroy; two sisters, Kathy (John) of Glendale Arizona; and Anne (Ron) Leverenz, from Mauston; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Harry Olsen and a sister Kristy Walker both also passed from cancer.

A celebration of life will be sometime in July of 2020.