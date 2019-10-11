Richard Allen Kvale, 84 of Rio, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at At Home Again Assisted Living in Rio.
He was born August 11, 1935 in Hampden Township, the son of Theodore and Viola (Fahrenkopf) Kvale. He attended Columbus High School and graduated in 1953. Richard proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960. He was united in marriage to Ruby L. Junior November 1, 1966 in Reno, NV. He was employed as a parts manager for several businesses throughout the years, retiring from Concours Motors in Milwaukee. Richard enjoyed traveling, reading, and home maintenance projects.
Survivors include his sister Marilyn Smith of Whitewater; sister-in-law Esther Kvale, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Theodore and Viola; wife Ruby; brother Donald Kvale; sister JoAnn Johnson; brothers-in-law Bill Smith and Donald Johnson; three sisters-in-law Norma, Virginia, and Hazel.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 15 at 11 AM at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 401 Angel Way, Rio with Rev. Mike Gormican officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at Spring Prairie Lutheran Cemetery in Keyeser. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of At Home Again for their loving care and concern for Dick. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
