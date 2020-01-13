Richard Bates, Baraboo

In 1946, the city of Cincinnati held a dance to honor veterans. There, Richard met the love of his life, Joyce Jonas. He proposed on their second date. The couple married on June 7, 1947, at Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Cincinnati. Richard enrolled at Miami University of Ohio on the G.I. Bill and made a little extra money by playing semi-pro football. In 1948, Joyce gave birth to their first child. Over the next 17 years the couple welcomed five more children.

After school in Ohio, the Bates family headed north to the University of Wisconsin. They lived in student housing at Badger Village south of Baraboo while Richard earned his Master’s Degree.

Baraboo High School hired Richard as a teacher in 1951. He served the district as a science and civics teacher and as a football, volleyball, and track coach. In 1967 Richard became Baraboo High School Vice Principal and Principal the following year. He shepherded curriculum and social changes during his stewardship, modernizing the class offerings and democratizing student life. Richard returned to the classroom before ending his career in 1987. At his retirement celebration, colleague Bob Reid honored him by holding up a straight pin and announcing lovingly that on the head of the pin is a list of conflicts Dick Bates avoided.