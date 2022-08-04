Richard D. Schears

Sept. 7, 1939—July 31, 2022

MADISON—Richard D. Schears, age 82 of Madison (formerly of Beaver Dam), passed away at St. Mary’s Care Center, Madison on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Richard was born on September 7,1939 in Waupun, the son of Dick and Margaret (Pater) Schears. He graduated from Waupun High School. On May 28, 1960, he was united in marriage to Mary E. Glassman at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Richard worked as an arc welder at Gleason Reel (formerly Maysteel) in Mayville.

Richard is survived by children, Marilyn (Stephen) Schumacher of Malone, WI, Mark (Laurie) Schears of Mequon, WI, Randall (Cheryl) Schears of Deerfield, WI and Rhonda (William) Bunyan of Middleton, WI; nine grandchildren, Matthew (Katie), Mitchell and Stephanie Schumacher; Steven (Katie), Julie (Chris) Boucher, Brian (fiance, Lauren), Michael Schears; Nevaeh Schears; and Anna Bunyan; three great-grandsons with one on the way in October; sister, Joann (Jerry Neumann) of Waupun, brothers, Jermaine (Rose) Schears of Beaver Dam, Milton Schears, Will Schears and Larry (Charlotte) Schears of Waupun; sister-in-law, Linda Schears and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary on December 13, 2017; his parents; brothers, Donald and Jerry Schears; sister, Diann (Dennis) Linke; and other relatives.

Visitation for Richard will take place on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. (Noon). Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

His family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s Care Center in Madison for their passion, comfort and support.

If desired, memorials in Richard’s name may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2820 Walton Commons, Suite 132, Madison, WI 53718 or SSM Health St. Mary’s Foundation Madison.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.