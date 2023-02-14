June 7, 1965 – Feb. 11, 2023

ARLINGTON – Richard Donald Stiemke, age 57, of Arlington, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2023, surrounded by his loving brothers, after complications from pneumonia. He was born in Madison, WI on June 7, 1965, to Donald and Margaret (Schultz) Stiemke.

He began life at the home farm in Leeds where he enjoyed trips to the barn while milking, playing with cats and dogs, and riding in tractors and trucks. Richard loved living on the farm and most of his lifelong vocabulary revolved around anything farm related.

Richard attended Columbia County Special School in Pardeeville in the early 70’s. He then took residency at Bethesda Lutheran Home, Portage, Rio, and Sun Prairie group homes.

Richard is survived by brothers: Marvin (Karen) Stiemke, Harlan (Beth) Stiemke, and David (Tammy) Stiemke. He is also survived by his uncle, Henry (Judy) Schultz; his godparent, Audrey Ihland; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Margaret Stiemke, godparent Wayne Ihland, and many aunts and uncles.

The family would like to thank all of the hospitals and his caretakers for their excellent care and Pastors Sturm, Schwertfeger, and Scott for their spiritual guidance throughout his life.

Funeral services will be held at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, W6906 County Road K, Arlington, at 12:00 p.m., Thur., Feb. 16, 2023, with Pastors Scott Schwertfeger and Jacob Scott officiating. Burial will be at Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Wed., Feb. 15, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and again on Thur. from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A luncheon will follow.

