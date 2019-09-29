BARABOO - Richard “Dick” Christian, age 74, of Baraboo, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at home with family by his side. Richard, son of Oliver and Ione (Creasey). Christian was born Nov. 23, 1944. On Nov. 21, 1966, he enlisted in the US Army, and proudly served as a mechanic until his honorable discharge on Nov. 1, 1969. Upon his return from Germany, he worked for his cousin, Ray Christian at his auto shop. He then owned and operated Union 76 in Baraboo until he founded Dick’s Car Care in the same location, which is now known as Broadway Auto Care. He was a member of Baraboo Elk’s Lodge #688 for 45 years, the OWLS for many years, as well as a member of the Baraboo Knights of Columbus. Dick had a passion for working on cars, especially his Model A. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, playing double deck euchre and cribbage.
Survivors include his soulmate of 30 years, Mary Greenwood; children, Susan (Brian) Giese, Matthew (Kathy) Christian and David (Jennifer) Christian; step-children, Todd (Judy) Greenwood, George (Shelley) Greenwood, Kim Alwin, David (Melissa) Greenwood; 18 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Glen Christian, Henry Christian, Barbara Pletzer, Marvin Christian, Vera Gerl; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Isaiah; siblings, Lewis Christian, Helen Olsen, Victor Christian, Corneilia Lowe, Jack Christian, Bonnie Medina, Herbert Christian and Gene Christian.
A memorial mass will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Redlin Funeral Home, as well as from 12 noon, until the time of mass at the church on Sunday. Military Honors will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
