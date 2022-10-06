Richard "Dick" Kessler

Dec. 8, 1934—Sept. 27, 2022

ARKDALE—Richard Edwin Kessler, age 87, of Arkdale passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Barrett House in Markesan.

Dick was born in Janesville, WI, on December 8, 1934, son of Adolph and Violet (Loveland) Kessler.

He entered into service with the U.S. Army and served from 1953-1977. Richard was united in marriage to Marie Lechleitner on January 4, 1958, in Janesville, WI.

Dick enjoyed adventures whether it was fishing or road trips to visit family and friends. He and his wife loved searching for gems and gold panning the Colorado Mountains. Dick was known for his contagious smile. People were drawn to him for his easy-going personality. Dick was a family-oriented man, lived life to the fullest. He was best known to be accompanied by “Ebony” his black lab. Dick will be deeply missed by many.

Richard is survived by his son, Colin (Reyna) Kessler; and daughter, Wendy (Dan) Stokes; five grandchildren: Krista (Sidney) Young, Jenna Stokes, Alan (Sierra) Kessler, Stephen Kessler and Kevin Kessler; two great-grandchildren: Liam and Rowan Kessler; two sisters: Roxy (Dick) Stephens and Ginny Carey; brother, Arnie Kessler; sister-in-law, Betty Kessler; and brother-in-law, Eli Stokes; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Marie in 2001; two sisters, Bev (David) Tracy and Chris Stokes; three brothers, Don Kessler, Bert (Val) Kessler and Keith (Norma) Kessler; sister-in-law, Lee Kessler; brother-in-law, Stan Carey.

A visitation for Dick will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. noon on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Picha Funeral Home, 1600 Academy Street, Elroy, WI 53929.

A memorial service will follow at 12:00 p.m. noon on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Picha Funeral Home with Military Honors provided by Elroy American Legion Post 115.

Markesan Community Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.markesanfh.com

Community Funeral Homes

Markesan ~ Randolph ~ Waupun