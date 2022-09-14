Jan. 27, 1940—Sept. 11, 2022

MAYVILLE—Richard “Dick” Krutke, age 82, of Mayville, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

A memorial service for Dick will be held at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Bruce Engebretson officiating.

Visitation will be at the funeral home on September 15, 2022 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Military Honors will be conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69 following the service at the funeral home. A private family inurnment will take place at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Mayville.

Dick was born the son of Anthony and Lurlyne (Gates) Krutke on January 27, 1940, in Reedsburg, WI. He was a 1958 Mayville High School graduate and member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mayville.

Dick married his high school sweetheart, Beverly Schaefer, on May 11, 1963, in Neenah, WI.

Dick proudly served his country as a Marine in the United States Marine Corp from 1958-1962. He was stationed in California and Alaska. After this, Dick worked for Metalcraft of Mayville for 43 years and retired in 2005.

He was Captain of the Mayville Fire Department for 25 years. Dick was named the Citizen of the Year in 2010. He also was an Usher at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, a School Crossing Guard, and worked at the Mayville News.

Dick loved people and was just “the nicest guy”. He would do anything to help you and would give you the shirt off his back. He loved to travel, especially to see his children. His children and grandchildren meant the world to him, and he loved spending time with them. He also looked forward to and enjoyed going on many special trips to Mexico with Bev, family, and friends. Dick loved playing golf and rooting for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Dick is survived by his loving wife, Bev; his children: Craig (Lorna) Krutke, Julie (Rob) Allison, and Jodi (Clif) Kreuscher; grandchildren: Hannah Allison, John Allison, Katie Krutke, and Jacob Krutke; and sister-in-law, Joyce Tuchel. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Tom Krutke and David Krutke.