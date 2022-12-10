On December 8, 2022, the Lord called Richard “Dick” Seering to his heavenly home. He was born to Edward and Violet Seering on September 9, 1928.

He was united in marriage to Lorraine Indermuehle on May 20, 1950. They were blessed with one daughter and one son.

He enjoyed a successful career with Mercury Marine/Brunswick Corporation. He frequently traveled overseas. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and gardening.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Lorraine; daughter, Suzanne (Dan) Cress; son, Steven (Amy) Seering; grandchildren: Natasha Dickman, Benjamin Cress, Cynthia Cress, Jesse Seering, Katherine Bertolino, Jordan Seering, and Aaron Seering; he was also blessed with 12 great-grandchildren.

The visitation will be held Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 10:30–11:30 AM at Faith Lutheran Church, 55 Prairie Road in Fond du Lac. The funeral service will follow at 11:30 AM at church on Tuesday. Burial will be held in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Services are in the care of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com.