MONTELLO—Richard Frank Branshaw, age 87, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2022, in Portage, WI. He was born September 2, 1934 in Milwaukee, WI. He lived most of his life in Portage and attended Portage area schools.

Richard served in the Marine Corps and was a Veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW. He served on the United Fund Board, Columbia County Board, and Portage City Council. He served 10 years on the Police and Fire Commission of Portage and was appointed to the State Water Regulatory Board by Governor Reynolds. He spent most of his years self-employed. Richard enjoyed golf, curling, traveling, and spending time with family on Swan Lake.