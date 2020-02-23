Richard G. "Dick" Jackson, 87, Baraboo

BARABOO - Richard G. “Dick” Jackson, age 87, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at St. Clare Meadows, with family by his side. Richard, son of Garland and Virginia (Edwards) Jackson, was born Feb. 5, 1933, in Sparta. He was a graduate of Sparta High. On Aug. 2, 1950, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving his country for four years during the Korean War until his honorable discharge on Aug. 1, 1954. Dick married ‘His Blondy’, Marilyn ‘Pip’ Apperson, on June 15, 1957, in Chicago. Dick and Pip moved to Baraboo in 1968, where they raised six children. Dick had many friends in the Baraboo area. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. Dick most recently has resided at Oak Park Place with his wife.