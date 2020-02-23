Richard G. "Dick" Jackson, 87, Baraboo

BARABOO - Richard G. “Dick” Jackson, age 87, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at St. Clare Meadows, with family by his side. Richard, son of Garland and Virginia (Edwards) Jackson, was born Feb. 5, 1933, in Sparta. He was a graduate of Sparta High. On Aug. 2, 1950, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving his country for four years during the Korean War until his honorable discharge on Aug. 1, 1954. Dick married ‘His Blondy’, Marilyn ‘Pip’ Apperson, on June 15, 1957, in Chicago. Dick and Pip moved to Baraboo in 1968, where they raised six children. Dick had many friends in the Baraboo area. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. Dick most recently has resided at Oak Park Place with his wife.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Marilyn of Baraboo; children, Virginia (C.J.) Boyce of Marina, Calif., Terry (Serena) Jackson of Dove Canyon, Calif., Tom (Liz) Jackson of Seattle, Wash., Rhonda (Dave) Schoell of Reedsburg, Richard IIl. (Karla) Jackson of Murrieta, Calif. He is further survived by his sister, Judy (Knut) Simonson of Pittsburg, Penn.; sister-in-law, Diana Jackson of Onalaska; grandkids, Malachi (Kacie) Boyce, Zach (Mimi) Boyce, Jessica Boyce, Marilyn and Audrey Jackson, Arlo and Frida Jackson, Kayla Raabe, David (Maddie) Schoell, Jennifer Schoell, Sophia Jackson; great-grandkids, Rylie, Cameron and McKenna Boyce and Jullian Lamm.
Dick was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Victoria Lynn Jackson; parents, Garland and Virginia Jackson; and his brother, Maj. Robert W. Jackson.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Redlin Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Kuske officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery where military rites will be conducted.
