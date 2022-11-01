Feb. 17, 1945—Oct. 25, 2022

ROCK SPRINGS—Richard Gene Brice, 77, of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, October 25, 2022. He was born February 17, 1945 to Ernest and Ethel (Henry) Brice. He was the youngest of nine children. He spent much of his childhood helping out on the family farm.

He attended Weston School and then went on to Sauk County Teachers College, where he met his future wife Sandra Trachsler. They were united in marriage December 25, 1965.

Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing and reloading ammunition, a hobby he shared with several of his nephews. On most Sundays, you could find him rooting for the Packers. He worked for many years in the Wisconsin Dells as a Security Guard and Night Auditor for various motels. He also worked for the Headstart program in later years as a teacher until his retirement.

He is survived by wife Sandra; daughter, Caroline (Nathan) Harding. He is also survived by many special nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Donald, Bob (Lucille), Ernest, Jr. and Larry, sisters: Violet (Rueben), Carol (Glen), Nelda (Milton), and Audrey (Don). Also brothers-in-law: Lyman, Jr. (Betty) and Terry (Leslie) Trachsler and sister-in-law, Dyanne (Ed) Godt.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Grasse Funeral Service in Reedsburg with Rev S. Kim Peterson officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to all the staff at Agrace Hospice for enabling Richard to remain at home in his final months.

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com.

