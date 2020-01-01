Richard Hager, Sauk City

SAUK CITY—Richard (Dick) Hager fought battle after battle with many health problems just to be able to spend more time with his children, and remained positive through out all of the challenges. But even the strong get tired and passed away Dec. 16 2019, at Sauk Prairie Healthcare. He was born on March 29, 1955, to Edward and Evelyn (Leastman) Hager.

Dick was a very loving father that had an infectious laugh and a smile that could make your worst day seem the best. He was the strong silent type that taught us so much with so few words. All you needed was to see the look in his eyes as to how proud he was of his children. Dick enjoyed the simple things in life, riding his motorcycle, driving the country roads, sitting outside in the sunshine and listening to music. He loved teaching all of his children to fish and hunt. He proudly came to all of our sporting events in school, always cheering us on and telling us good job. He was most content sitting around with us whether it be in the woods, by the lake, watching semi trucks go by or just watching the investigation channels on tv.