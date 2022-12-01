Feb. 23, 1938—Nov. 19, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT—Richard Harold Fries, 84, passed away November 19, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center. He was born February 23, 1938 to Harold and Marie (nee LaBoda) Fries.

He was an Airforce Veteran stationed as a Jet Mechanic in Germany from 1955-1958. In 1961 he married Patricia Courchaine and together they raised four children.

Richard worked doing computer programming, inventory control and production planning for Dumore corporation from 1966-2000.

Originally from Racine, he moved to Mauston, WI in 1992 when Dumore moved its operation there.

After retiring, he began driving rural school bus routes for JEVCO in Mauston, WI to keep himself busy, which he absolutely loved. In 2018, he moved back to the Racine area to be closer to family.

Over the years, Richard was active in his son’s boy scout activities and coached baseball for them. He enjoyed bowling, gardening, hunting, fishing, and watching Wisconsin sports television and trivia.

Richard is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia; children: Jean (Paul) Rakow, Michael (Julie), Robert (Nicole Ornelas) and Douglas (Amanda); grandchildren: Olivia and Maddie Rakow, Nathan (Cassy) Fries, Lauren (Joseph) Guardiola, Benjamin and Zane Ornelas Fries, and Theodore and Henry Fries; great-grandchildren: Noah and Wes Fries, and Carson Rakow-Koos; and siblings: James (Cheryl) Fries and Jackie (Horst) Kricke.

The family thanks the staff at Aurora Medical Center-Mount Pleasant for their excellent care of Richard. Any memorials received by the family will be directed to the U.W. Madison Vision Research Center.

Visitation will take place for Richard’s family and friends on December 4, 2022 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home. Full military honors will begin at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

