OREGON - Heaven has gained a kind, wonderful, gentle soul. Richard “Dick” Hensler passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a long courageous battle with cancer.
The memorial gathering will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. The funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 12:00 noon with Rev. Donald Steinberg officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Lowell VFW, following the service, at the funeral home.
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is caring for the family.
