{{featured_button_text}}

REESEVILLE—Richard “Dick” Hensler, age 71, formerly of Reeseville, died on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2019, at his home in Oregon.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home is caring for the family. For further

information, please view our website at www.KoepsellFH.com

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.