Aug. 14, 1946—Jan. 3, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, AZ—Richard J. Elliott, 76, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lynn Elliott; his step-daughter, Christine Monk; and grandsons: Nathan Monk, Owen Monk and Aaron Monk whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marian Elliott of Baraboo, WI.

Rich was proud of his upbringing in Baraboo and was quick to tell everyone that it was the best place in the world to grow up. As a youngster, he loved horses and enjoyed riding his Arabian horse in the Baraboo parade.

Later in life, he volunteered at Hunkapi Farms where he groomed and led horses for challenged children. He had an amazing life as a Special Agent for the Federal Government starting his law enforcement career with ATF after serving as a Special Investigator on the USS Constellation in the Navy and ending his career with U.S. Customs where among other positions he was Deputy Attache US Embassy, Bonn, Germany. He worked in various foreign and domestic locations always making friends everywhere he went.

In retirement he held contract jobs with U.S. Army Corp., Booz-Allen and law firms plus volunteering with Red Cross after Hurricane Katrina. Much of Rich’s retirement years were spent traveling to all parts of the world with Lynn. He was ever the adventurer: hiking the Machu Picchu trail, kayaking the Grand Canyon, Vietnam, Baja and Alaska; diving the Great Barrier Reef and so much more.

Rich, we will always remember the twinkle in your eye and your love of life. Services will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Baraboo at a later date.