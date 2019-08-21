MONTELLO - Richard James Rygiewicz, age 48 of Montello passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Richard was born April 6, 1971 in Portage to Richard and Laura (Herndon) Rygiewicz. He attended Montello Schools. On May 7, 2005 he married Roxanne E. Cliff in Harrisville; together they have two sons. He enjoyed a huge garden, crafting with wood and metal, hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed spending time with his boys. Richard designed and built his house and all his farm buildings.
Richard is survived by his wife, Roxanne and two sons: Robert R and James H at home. He is further survived by his parents, Richard and Laura Rygiewicz of Montello, his brother, Michael (fiancée, Cherrie Taylor) of Fairview, IL and sister, Rebecca (Daniel) Meegan of Baraboo. Richard is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Rosemary Herndon of Baraboo, mother-in-law, Karen Cliff of Hanover, IL, sisters-in-law: Dianne Stanton of Darlington, Leanne (Jason) Stortz of Erie, IL and Suzanne (Darren Brening) Cliff of Gunnison, CO. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Louis Herndon and Joan Brotkowski, paternal grandparents, Ray and Sadie Rygiewicz, father-in-law, Robert R Cliff, brother-in-law, Andrew Stanton and infant daughter, Ethlyn Rose.
A time for sharing memories of Richard J. Rygiewicz will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Trinity United Methodist Church in Montello. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Pastor Rafael Cubilette will lead the service and inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the family.
Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello is honored to be serving the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)