April 6, 1934—March 19, 2023

WISCONSIN DELLS—Richard Kleimenhagen, age 88, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Craig Wolfgram officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date at the Spring Grove Cemetery. Military honors will be provided.

Richard was born April 6, 1934 in Portage, WI, the son of Arthur and Anita (Michaelis) Kleimenhagen. Growing up in the Dells, Richard often told stories from his childhood of starting a shoeshine stand on the corner of Broadway and River Road, hand cutting and wrapping butter into quarter pounds at Kilbourn Cooperative Creamery on Superior Street, delivering ice, and working as a guide at Cold Water Canyon. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School where he enjoyed playing football, basketball and running track and field.

From high school, he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from UW Madison. After college, Richard proudly served as a Sergeant in the United States Army stationed at Fort Bragg.

He then worked with his family at Kleimenhagen Shoe and Clothing Store in downtown Wisconsin Dells, became a buyer for JC Penny’s in New York City, and then came back to Wisconsin where he worked as a carpenter for Dells Lumber Company.

His love of fishing was year round, along with boating, hunting, and sharing a good meal and laugh with friends and family.

Richard is survived by his sister-in-law, Betty Kleimenhagen; and niece, Louise Kleimenhagen; nephew, Arno (Peggy) Kleimenhagen; great-nephew, Ryan (Michelle) Kleimenhagen; great-grandnieces: Nora and Isla Kleimenhagen; and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Arno.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Richard’s name can be given to Bethany Lutheran Church.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at St. Clare Hospital and Wisconsin Dells Health Services for the special care given to Richard.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.