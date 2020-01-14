Richard Kuiper, 77, Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC - Richard “Dick” Kuiper, age 77, of Oconomowoc, went to his Heavenly Home, surrounded by his family, after his courageous battle of cancer on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc.

Dick was born on Dec. 27, 1942, the son of the late Matthew and Helen (Hughes) Kuiper in Waukesha, Wis. He was a 1962 graduate of Waukesha South High School. On March 9, 1963, Dick was united in marriage with the love of his life, Karen (Posthuma) Kuiper at First Evangelical and Reformed Church in Waukesha. He retired from Wisconsin Centrifical (now called Metaltek) in Waukesha after 30 plus years of service. Dick was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Okauchee, Wis., and was their Financial Secretary for 20 years. Dick and Karen went on, and enjoyed, road trips across the United States, Canada and Europe.,

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}