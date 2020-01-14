Richard Kuiper, 77, Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC - Richard “Dick” Kuiper, age 77, of Oconomowoc, went to his Heavenly Home, surrounded by his family, after his courageous battle of cancer on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Dick was born on Dec. 27, 1942, the son of the late Matthew and Helen (Hughes) Kuiper in Waukesha, Wis. He was a 1962 graduate of Waukesha South High School. On March 9, 1963, Dick was united in marriage with the love of his life, Karen (Posthuma) Kuiper at First Evangelical and Reformed Church in Waukesha. He retired from Wisconsin Centrifical (now called Metaltek) in Waukesha after 30 plus years of service. Dick was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Okauchee, Wis., and was their Financial Secretary for 20 years. Dick and Karen went on, and enjoyed, road trips across the United States, Canada and Europe.,
You have free articles remaining.
He will be deeply missed by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Karen; his two daughters, Debra (Scott) Hoeft of Oconomowoc and Tammy Helwig of Jefferson. Dick was the loving grandpa of Timothy (Santasha) Hoeft, Daniel Hoeft and Brittany (Randy) Ziolkowski. He is further survived by his great-granddaughter, Phoenix Ziolkowski, his sister, Carol Blanchard; his sister-in-law, Joyce (John) Barnich; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Kuiper; his grandson, Matthew Hoeft; and his son-in-law Timothy Helwig.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church N50W35181 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Okauchee, Wis. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at Randolph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (www.holytrinityels.org), Angels Grace Hospice (www.angelsgracehospice.com), or Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha (www.hawspets.org).
CHURCH AND CHAPEL
Rudolph – Larsen Bros.
262-827-0659
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)