May 31, 1942—May 14, 2022

PACIFIC TOWNSHIP—Richard L. Hutzler, age 79, of Pacific Township, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena.

Richard was born on May 31, 1942, in Portage, the son of Howard and Hazel (Holl) Hutzler. After graduating from high school in 1960, he entered the U.S. Navy for four years. He then started his career with GTE and later retired from Verizon. He was married on October 16, 1968, to Mary Mueller at St. Mary Catholic Church in Portage. Dick bowled for fifty years with the same group of friends, including his brother, Gary.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; his daughter, Gina Hutzler (significant other, Andrew Brack); his granddaughter, Audrey Sanford; his brother, Gary (Karen) Hutzler; other near relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, with military honors provided at 4:00 p.m. by Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard. Family graveside service will be private.

The family wishes to give special thanks to the Wm. S. Middleton Veterans Hospital, Heartland Hospice, and Ridge Motor Inn, where he worked for many years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.