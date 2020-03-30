Richard Leo Zirzow, 71, Baraboo

BARABOO—Richard Leo Zirzow, age 71, of Baraboo, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital with family by his side. Richard, son of Earl and Doris (Kollath) Zirzow, was born in Waukesha on April 25, 1948.

Richard proudly served in the U.S. Army from April 8, 1968 until his honorable discharge on April 7, 1970.

Richard received his GED while in the Army. On Dec. 21, 1991, he was united in marriage to Karen (Fernstaedt) Hutter at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He worked at Greenwood Forest Products as a laborer, Sauk Prairie Hospital and Ho Chunk Casino as a Security Guard.

Survivors include his loving wife, Karen; son, Chris (Alison); grandchildren, Cooper and Tucker Zirzow; and his step-son, Williiam Hutter (Diego) Campoverde-Cisneros. He is further survived by his brothers, Wally (Mary), Roger (Bonnie) and Dave (Debbie); and his dogs, especially Little Lady. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Doris; and brother, Carl Zirzow.

The family will have a celebration of life when the health crisis is over and friends may gather again.

The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.