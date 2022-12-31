Nov. 11, 1941—Dec. 28, 2022

Richard Marshall Streich, known as “Chopper” or Dick to his family and friends, age 81, of Fox Lake passed from this earthly life surrounded by his loving family on December 28, 2022, at Clearview in Juneau, Wisconsin.

Visitation for Dick will be on Wednesday, January 4 from 9 am until the time of the service at the Annunciation Catholic Church, 305 Green Street, Fox Lake. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am with Rev. John J. Radetski officiating. The interment will be at the Riverside Memorial Cemetery and a luncheon will follow at the church.

Dick was born on November 11, 1941, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. He was the firstborn son of Howard and Charlotte (Meagher) Streich. He grew up on the West Shore of Fox Lake; attended Fischer Country School, Beaver Dam Middle School, and graduated from General Motors Certified Training School.

At his father’s side, he naturally acquired the knowledge to fix and maintain equipment at his family’s business, Streich Motors. He also performed farm work and drove truck for Marvin Jonas. He went on to use these masterful skills to care for the golf course grounds at Old Hickory in Beaver Dam, Horicon Hills, and Fox Lake Golf Club. He operated his own snowplowing and lawn-mowing business for many years. Dick was also the custodian for the parks in the Town of Fox Lake.

Dick lived a simple life pursuing his love of hunting, camping, and gardening at the family hunting land in Oxford with his faithful dog at his side. He loved animals and took in every stray cat that crossed his path. Later in life, he made beautiful artwork through the Clearview Activities program.

Dick will be sadly missed and mourned by his siblings: Tim (Shirley) Streich, Susan (Craig) Lange, Dean (Cheri) Streich; his nephews and nieces: Lucas Tischler, Anita (Mason Zantow) Streich, Nathan Streich (Kristin Lueck), and Rachael Lange (Chris Tootle); great-nephews: Idris, Zackery, and Nuri, and cherished family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Our hearts go out to all those at Clearview who gave their loving care for Dick over the years.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is serving the family. wwwkratzfh.com.