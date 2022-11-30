 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard Paul Beyer

July 7, 1958 – Nov. 25, 2022

BARABOO – Richard Paul Beyer, age 64, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at his home in Baraboo. He was born on July 7, 1958 to parents, Richard Harry Beyer and Pamela Gail (Head) Beyer in Ramsey County, MN. Richard attended Mounds View High School in Arden Hills, MN, and would go on to enlist with the United States Marine Corps.

Richard was an award winning salesman, avid golfer and collector of shiny objects. He was quick-witted and a master storyteller. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Survivors include his daughters: Heather Richert, Amanda Shoemaker, Kelsey Beyer, Brooke Beyer and Danielle Beyer.

No formal services will be held at this time.

If you or a loved one suffers from addiction please ask for help. 1-800-662-HELP (4357). Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.

