June 20, 1932—Oct. 24, 2022

COLUMBUS—Richard R. Derr, age 90, of Columbus passed away peacefully on Monday, October 24, 2022 on the family farm where he grew up. He was born on June 20, 1932, the son of Ralph J. and Irma (Hess) Derr.

Richard owned and operated Derr Cabinet & Supply, later known as R.R. Derr and Sonsss Cabinet and Supplies for over 50 years. Richard truly enjoyed tinkering at his shop looking for ways to make and invent tools that would make his job easier.

Richard enjoyed his many trips to Canada fishing for walleye, taking photos of wildlife, especially eagles.

Richard is survived by his children: Richard “Dick” (Joanie), Robert “Bob” (Derinda), Brian (Jennifer); five grandchildren: Joshua (Misti), Jessica (Jesse) Hawkins, Matthew (Jessica), Bridget, Jordan (Neve); four great-grandchildren: Quinlan, Maxwell, Gabriella and Evelyn; three half brothers: David (Pat), Dan (Cheryl), Tom (Cheryl); two half sisters: Kathy (Jim) Weisman, Judy Waddell; five step-children: Deb, Jim, Diane, Jody, Paul and their families; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roger; former wives, June, Carol; and dear friend Gloria.

Funeral services will be held at 4:30 PM, with visitation beginning at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Jensen Funenral & Cremation. Chaplain Dennis Richards will officiate. Inurnment will be held at Hillside Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hillside Hospice.

The family would like to thank Hillside Hospice nurses and staff, especially Melissa, Cindy, Patty and Chaplain Dennis Richards for all their love and compassion.

Although we will miss you dearly, we will always cherish the knowledge and wisdom you shared with us. We love you! Soar with the eagles!

We encourage you to share your online condolences with Richard’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.