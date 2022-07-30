Feb. 26, 1944 - July 22, 2022

PORTAGE - Richard R. Schumann Sr., age 78, of Portage, passed away peacefully at the Veteran Affairs Hospital in Madison Saturday, July 22, 2022. He was born February 26, 1944 in the town of Portage, to Gotthold Schumann and Erma Nerlich.

Richard spent his free time gardening, fishing, hunting and racing, which are all things he was very passionate about. He joined the Air Force as a young man and was proud to protect and serve his country for several years.

Richard is survived by his brother, Alonso; and sons: Richard Schumann Jr. and Chad Schumann; granddaughters: Brandee, Brooklyn, and Macie. He was preceded in his death by his wife, Jane Schumann; and sister, Kathy Little.

There will be a celebration of life held Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 1:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at VFW Post 1707, 215 W. Collins Street, Portage, WI. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.