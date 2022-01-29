MANITOWOC—Richard “Rick” David Rechek, 68, Manitowoc died on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Aurora St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Rick was born on December 31, 1953 in Waupun to Leonard and Betty (Prochnow) Rechek. He was a graduate of Waupun High School and then furthered his education at UW-Oshkosh, and then LTC, where he earned his Associate’s degree in Architecture. On June 10, 1978 he married Mary Verhoven, she preceded him in death on April 28, 2006. On August 20, 2016 he married Lynn Biegler. Over the years, Rick was a Draftsman and Estimator for Lorrigan Construction in Reedsville and also owned and operated his own maintenance business in Green Bay.

Rick was a member of Holy Family Parish and was also a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a member and President of the Wisconsin Region Studebaker Drivers Club.

Rick is survived by his wife, Lynn Rechek; stepson, Eric Gloege of Manitowoc; brothers and sisters: Steven (Marie) Rechek of Fox Lake, Patti (special friend Larry Eckstein) Schumacher of Beaver Dam, Thomas (Mary) Rechek of Fox Lake, David (Laura) Rechek of Fox Lake, Lisa Rechek of Beaver Dam; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Lynn M. Rechek of Beaver Dam, Kirk (Marti) Biegler of St. Louis Park, MN, Tracy (Amy) Biegler of CO; Debbie Biegler of Marion, IA and Ken (Jayne) Chapman of Kewaskum; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents; his first wife, Mary; brother, Tim; his parents-in-law: Bradley and Audrey (Boettcher) Biegler; sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Jodie Chapman and Todd Biegler.

A funeral service to celebrate Rick’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Peace United Church of Christ, 3613 Waldo Blvd., with Rev. Dr. Matthew L. Sauer officiating. A time of fellowship and lunch will immediately follow the service. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the church on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Greenleaf at 2:30 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to the family by visiting www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com

The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.