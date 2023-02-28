July 13, 1960—Feb. 24, 2023

RANDOLPH—Richard Eugene Wallintin, age 62, of Randolph, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

Richard was born on July 13, 1960, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, the son of Eugene and Phyllis (Fromholz) Wallintin. He was a graduate of Randolph High School, class of 1978. Rick worked on the family farm for most of his life. He was an avid reader, enjoyed fly fishing and hunting. Rick loved traveling with friends and family especially his fishing trips to Canada.

Rick is survived by his life partner, Dianne Wapneski and her daughter, Wendy (Russell) Burns; and her granddaughters, Samantha and Reagan Burns; siblings, Cindy (Jeff Hall) Wallintin, Randall (Susan) Wallintin, and Cristine Wallintin; nieces, Gail (Kevin) Gaul and Amy Wallintin; great nieces, Phoebe Gaul and Nora Gaul. He is further survived by other relatives, friends and canine companion, Rufus.

He is preceded in death by his parents; godparents, Caroline Goetsch and Sylvester Wallintin; numerous aunts, uncles and canine companion, Lobo.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Randolph Community Funeral Home, 208 South High Street, Randolph. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Chaplain Dennis Richards officiating.

A special thank you to the Waupun Dialysis Center for the wonderful care throughout the last few years.

