Richard Schatz Sr., 77, Cambria

Dick was born at home, in Salemville, Wis. on July 9, 1942, to Merton and Florence (Kamrath) Schatz. He graduated from Cambria Union Schools in May 1960. Dick was a hard worker his entire life, working at Rockwell of Randolph for 25 years, where he met his wife, Nancy Drost Schatz. Dick and Nancy wed on July 21, 1962, at the Fall River Methodist Church. When Rockwell moved out of state, Dick began working at Sta-Care, Inc., until his retirement in 2011. In his spare time, he would work for Willard Hoffman Construction or in his woodworking shop. Dick was a skilled craftsman. He created a variety of items from cabinetry to rocking chairs that will forever be cherished. Dick was also an avid bowler, bowling for over 50 years on various leagues and having received numerous awards. He dearly loved spending time with his family, watching the Brewers and ringing the cow bell for a Packers score.