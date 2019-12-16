Richard Schatz Sr., 77, Cambria

CAMBRIA - Richard M. (Dick) Schatz Sr., of rural Cambria, passed away at home on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the age of 77.
Dick was born at home, in Salemville, Wis. on July 9, 1942, to Merton and Florence (Kamrath) Schatz. He graduated from Cambria Union Schools in May 1960. Dick was a hard worker his entire life, working at Rockwell of Randolph for 25 years, where he met his wife, Nancy Drost Schatz. Dick and Nancy wed on July 21, 1962, at the Fall River Methodist Church. When Rockwell moved out of state, Dick began working at Sta-Care, Inc., until his retirement in 2011. In his spare time, he would work for Willard Hoffman Construction or in his woodworking shop. Dick was a skilled craftsman. He created a variety of items from cabinetry to rocking chairs that will forever be cherished. Dick was also an avid bowler, bowling for over 50 years on various leagues and having received numerous awards. He dearly loved spending time with his family, watching the Brewers and ringing the cow bell for a Packers score.
You have free articles remaining.
Dick will never be forgotten by his wife of 57 years, Nancy of rural Cambria; his children, Louise (Len) Dyer of Lake Delton, Pamela (Kevin) Manthey of Pardeeville, Michael Schatz and Richard Schatz, Jr. of Cambria, and Robert (Rebecca) Schatz of Waupun; his grandchildren, Matthew (Molly) Froehlich, Leland (Kayla) Dyer, Nikki Manthey, Hunter Manthey, Liz (Alex) Schrader, Kim (Kyle Fischer) Schatz, Jenny Schatz, and Lauryn Dyer; his great-grandchildren, Ethan, Pennelope, Brantley, Piper, Lindsey, and Elliot; his sister, Margie (Earl) Voigt; his sister-in-law, Lillian Jones; and several other relatives and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Diane K. Schatz Wills; his parents; step-mother, Margaret Schatz; a brother and sister in infancy; mother and father-in-law; John and Theodora Drost; step-brother, Larry Quade; brother and sisters-in-law, Jeanette and Dick Hayward Jr., Betty and Dave Wright, and Byron Jones; and great-niece, Ashley Mallon.
Relatives and friends may call on the family on Wednesday evening, Dec.18, 2019, at the Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home, in Cambria from 4 p.m. to 7p.m. and also on Thursday morning, Dec. 19, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of Remembrances at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Salemville Cemetery, town of Manchester, Green Lake Co. A funeral luncheon will immediately follow committal service at the Cambria Fire Dept. Community Center, 702 N. Elizabeth St. (Hwy. 146).
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family. For more information or online condolences, please visit:
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)