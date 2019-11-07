Richard Smith, 74, of Baraboo, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison on Nov. 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Richard was born Nov. 23, 1944 in Baraboo to Fred and Lillian (Goodell) Smith. Richard served a three year term in the Army during the Vietnam Era, where he was stationed in Germany. During his younger years, Richard was employed as a barn painter, and also worked for Flambeau. He retired from Gerber in Reedsburg as a Maintenance Technician where he was employed for almost 20 years.
Richard especially enjoyed tinkering in the racing shop and in his workshop. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Richard is survived by wife, Jeanne; daughter, Amy (John) Dobush; grandchildren, Emma and Zachary Dobush; step-children, Laura (Kurt) Beutel, Larry (Shawn) Birkett, Jeff (Beth) Birkett; sisters, Donna Rossing, Carol (Gary) Steinhorst; and special family friend, Mike Hennessy, Sr.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, George.
Per his wishes there will be no funeral services, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family
